Queer singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has divided her fan base after issuing an apology for the late cancellation of her European tour shows.

Just days before the scheduled dates, Roan axed Midwest Princess tour shows in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

Taking to X/Twitter on Friday (29 August), the Good Luck, Babe! hit-maker wrote: “Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows. I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September.

“I am so sorry and very disappointed. I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken, thank you for understanding.”

https://twitter.com/ChappellRoan/status/1829066601699914069

Disappointed fans flooded the comments, with one writing: “We’ve booked flights and a hotel, flying tomorrow from the UK to Berlin. Not cool at all. Hundreds of pounds wasted.”

Many people bombarded the singer with expletive-laden abuse, with one calling her an “inconsiderate whiny yet clout chasing b***h.”

You may like to watch

However, many other fans defended Chappell Roan and condemned the online complaints about her tour. One said: “You guys really need to stop shaming her! I understand for those who were gonna attend the shows that are now cancelled how devastating this is, but that’s no excuse to be hating her over this.”

Another added: “I’m so sorry for all of those who are affected. I can’t imagine the disappointment and flood of emotions you’re feeling. However, this happens. It sucks. Truly. But it’s not Chappell’s fault. I’m sure she doesn’t make her schedule. Please try to be understanding.”

Roan recently urged fans to “stop harassing” her in public, saying she doesn’t “give a f***” if others think that her boundaries are “selfish”.

Some of the tweets referenced those comments, with one person sarcastically posting: “The money spent on the hotels, flights and the requested vacation days of YOUR fans to attend to your concert means clearly nothing to you. But yes, your fans (i don’t include myself anymore, i have seen enough) are the disrespectful ones for asking you for a photo.”

Following the axing of the tour shows, Chappell Roan took to Instagram to share a selection of selfies captioned: “This sh*t is awesome.” She eventually apologised in the comment section of her post, writing: “I’m very sorry. I explained why I cancelled. I know it sucks but hopefully people can understand.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.