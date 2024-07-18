Megan Thee Stallion waves lesbian Pride flag at London tour stop

Megan Thee Stallion has waved a lesbian Pride flag during the London leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

The Hot Girl coach, aka Tina Snow, aka Megan Thee Stallion, performed to a packed O2 on Thursday (17 July), the final arena show of the tour.

As well as performing hits such as “Savage”, “Body” and “Hiss”, Megan took some time for a little bit of audience interaction, including taking a lesbian Pride flag from the crowd and dancing with it.

“That’s for me? What?” she asks in a video captured by PinkNews, below. “For real, I was looking at her with the flag.”

After taking the flag, which is made up of pink, orange and white tones, fierce LGBTQ+ ally Megan began to rap her raunchy classic, “Sex Talk”.

Megan Thee Stallion danced with a lesbian Pride flag during her show. (Getty)

In 2021, she said it was “about time” that rap embraced queer fans and talent following homophobic remarks made by fellow rapper DaBaby. “Representation is really important, and it is crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human,” she told People.

Megan also made headlines more recently after Eminem took a swipe at the her (along with RuPaul) in “Houdini”, his new new single.

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee (what?) Stallion if she would collab with me, would I really have a shot at a feat? (Ha ha). I don’t know, but I’m glad to be back like,” he raps.

The Hot Girl Summer Tour kicked off in the US on 14 May and she will wrap things up with a show in Washington DC, on 27 July, and a Lollapalooza appearance in Chicago on 1 August.

