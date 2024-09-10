Billie Eilish announces support acts for her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour’

Billie Eilish has announced the support acts for the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.

The singer will begin her tour in support of the album of the same name on 29 September in Quebec.

She’ll be joined by Nat & Alex Wolff, Towa Bird and The Marias across the run in the US and Canada.

Eilish will be supported by Nat & Alex Wolff across the majority of the tour, including the opening show in Quebec.

They’ll perform in the likes of Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago and the final Los Angeles show on 17 December.

You may like to watch

While Towa Bird will join the singer in Atlanta, Nashville, Cincinnati, Saint Paul and the 16 December Los Angeles show.

And The Marias will open for the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Glendale and 15 December show in Los Angeles.

The tour will see the singer perform tracks from her third studio album, including hits “Lunch” and “Birds of a Feather” as well as “Chihiro” and “The Greatest”.

Eilish will then head to Australia in early 2025, and Europe across the spring, with support acts to be confirmed for those legs of the tour.

Below you can find out everything you need to know including ticket details and the full tour schedule.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Who are the support acts for the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour?

It’s been confirmed that the opening acts for the North American leg of Billie Eilish’s tour will be Nat & Alex Wolff, Towa Bird and The Marias.

While the support acts for Australia and Europe are yet to be announced.

Nat & Alex Wolff, The Marías, and Towa Bird will be opening for Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT THE TOUR! pic.twitter.com/WIUredTvT2 — 🏁 (@concertleaks) September 9, 2024

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are still available for the singer’s North American run. Fans can get their hands on them via Ticketmaster.

If you’re preferred date is sold out, Ticketmaster say to “check back soon” for more updates.

Fans can also get their hands on secondary tickets from Viagogo, with availability across the run.