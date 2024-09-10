Dear Evan Hansen is heading out on a UK tour in a brand-new production – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning proudction will head to venues across the UK in 2024 and 2025 for the first time.

The tour premiered in Nottingham on 9 September at the Playhouse and will head to the likes of Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

The tour will then resume in 2025 with dates planned for Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Sheffield and finish up on 24 May, 2025 in Blackpool.

The show follows a teenager who causes a calamity after pretending to be a deceased classmate’s friend, with the title character originated by Ben Platt in the US.

The actor went on to perform in the show on Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson, with an original score by Pasek and Paul.

Director Adam Penford said: “Dear Evan Hansen has thrilled audiences on both sides of the Atlantic since it first premiered in 2015. Evan’s powerful story grips and moves people, told through a captivating script and musical score.

“This first, major, new and exciting UK production offers the opportunity to reexamine some of its contemporary themes and present this brand-new version to Nottingham and around the UK. I’m excited to begin the search for our Evan very soon.”

During its run on the West End the show was nominated for seven Laurence Olivier Awards, winning three including Best New Musical.

You can find out everything we know about tickets for the Dear Evan Hansen UK tour below.

Who’s in the Dear Evan Hansen UK tour cast?

Ryan Kopel (Newsies) takes on the role of Evan Hansen, alongside Lauren Conroy (Into the Woods) as Zoe Murphy and Alice Fearn (Wicked) as Evan’s mum, Heidi.

They are joined by Helen Anker (Mamma Mia!) as Cynthia Murphy, Richard Hurst (The Lion King) as Larry Murphy, Killian Thomas Lefevre (Bat Out Of Hell) as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson (Heathers) as Jared Kleinman, Vivian Panka (9 to 5 the Musical) as Alana Beck and Sonny Monaghan as alternate Evan.

This is also the first production of Dear Evan Hansen in the UK to perform the show with an ensemble – made up of Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan, and Elise Zavou.

How to get Dear Evan Hansen tickets for the UK tour?

Tickets for shows in Brighton, Birmingham, Woking, Liverpool, Sunderland, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Wimbledon are available via ATG Tickets.

For other shows, tickets will be available from local venue’s websites. You can check your local listing below for more details.

Tickets across the tour are priced from £13 plus booking fees.