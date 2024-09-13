Trump superfan Laura Loomer is known in MAGA circles for her extreme views, but her rhetoric may have gone too far this time, as even her fellow far-right provocateur Marjorie Taylor Greene was offended.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extreme-right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ US congresswoman, is infamous for supporting the 6 January insurrection, repeatedly launching attacks on trans people and their rights, calling LGBTQ+ people “groomers”, spreading “sensationalist fiction” about abortion and accusing Democrats of turning kids “gay” – amongst many, many other things.

However, even she was taken aback by Laura Loomer’s recent tweet about Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. On Sunday (8 September) Loomer took aim at the current Vice President on X/Twitter, mocking Harris’s Indian heritage.

Laura Loomer claimed that if Harris were elected president, “the White House will smell like curry,” and speeches would be delivered “via a call center.”

These racist remarks sparked outrage, with even far-right figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene condemning Laura Loomer’s words as “appalling and extremely racist”, reports The Advocate.

https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1834006729966723558

Who is Laura Loomer?

Laura Loomer is a right wing pundit and supporter of former US President Donald Trump (Getty)

Laura Loomer is a 31-year-old far-right political activist, Trump aide and conspiracy theorist. She’s been banned from numerous social media platforms in the past including Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter, for posting hate speech and misinformation online.

You may like to watch

She’s been at Donald Trump’s side a lot recently, despite Marjorie Taylor Greene formerly warning him against hiring a “documented liar.”

Trump brought her to Philadelphia as a guest when he took part in the September 10 presidential debate against Harris. The next day, she also attended 9/11 commemorative events alongside the former president. This is despite the fact that Loomer is notorious for spreading 9/11 conspiracy theories, regularly circulating the idea that the devastating 2001 attacks were an “inside job”.

In the past, she’s also described herself as a “proud Islamophobe” and said that Lyft and Uber should offer “non-Islamic” transport options, amplified Trump’s false “election fraud” claims – which led to the 6 January capitol riots – and spread Covid-19 and anti-vaccination conspiracy theories.