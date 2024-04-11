Marjorie Taylor Greene wishes January 6 ‘objection’ had been ‘successful’

Anti-LGBTQ+ Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has told her constituents that she wishes “we would have been successful in our objection on January 6” so that Joe Biden “wouldn’t even be president”.

Greene has previously backed Donald Trump's false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

During a political meeting in Georgia on Monday (8 April), Greene told the audience that if she had had it her way, Biden would have been impeached a “long time ago”. She then expressed her wish that Republicans had been “successful” in their “objection” to the results of the 2020 election on 6 January.

On 6 January 2021, some members of the US House of Representatives objected to election results in a number of states in a joint session of Congress counting the Electoral College votes, but failed to have the counts dismissed.

The day also saw a mob of Trump supporters storm the US Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt the joint session, which left five people dead.

A clip of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s remarks was shared on X/Twitter by the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign team.

“Actually, if I had it my way, we would have been successful in our objection on January 6 and he wouldn’t even be president,” she said.

“I’m getting better, though,” she added. “We’ll get there.”

Republican Greene is no stranger to pushing conspiracy theories. She claimed this week’s solar eclipse was a sign that America needed to “repent”, and has also spread “sensationalist fiction” with a series of anti-abortion posts on social media.

Before that, she described Mpox as “basically a sexually transmitted disease” and told people to “laugh” at an outbreak of cases in the US.

She has also described Trump supporters jailed for their parts in the 6 January attack as “political prisoners”.

Marjorie Taylor Greene. (John Bazemore-Pool/Getty)

In 2022, she was reported to have said that had she organised the events at the US Capitol that day, the rioters would have been “armed” and would have “won”.

Some of those who took part in the riots were armed with stun guns, pepper spray and baseball bats – as they sought to overrun the Capitol building and prevent the certification of Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

After facing a backlash, Greene claimed her remarks were “sarcasm”.

In 2021, police sergeant Aquilino Gonell told the House 6 January Gearing that he thought he was going to die as he tried to prevent a mob breaching the Capitol.

“I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking: ‘This is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance’,” he said.

The physical violence officers experienced was “horrific and devastating”, he added, before going on to detail how he and his colleagues were punched, sprayed with chemical irritants and even “blinded with eye-damaging lasers” by a “violent mob” who saw law enforcement as an “impediment to their attempted insurrection”.