Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted over ‘sensationalist’ abortion posts

US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing a backlash after being accused of spreading “sensationalist fiction” in a series of anti-abortion posts on social media.

Republican representative Greene, who has previously called LGBTQ+ people “groomers” and once sold shirts mocking Mpox, sparked outcry online after she posted about abortion on X/Twitter over the weekend.

In one post, the Trump fanatic claimed abortion providers are “ripping” organs out of “babies born alive” to perform “experiments on them”.

She linked to another post from a right-wing account that included information purportedly from anti-abortion medic, Dr Theresa Deisher.

In another post, Greene wrote about a disputed claim that anti-abortion activists were given 115 aborted foetuses from a medical waste company. She included an image of the alleged remains.

People on X/Twitter called Greene out for posting “nothing short of sensationalist fiction”, outright “lies”, “propaganda”, “fear-mongering” and statements that had “no recognition of truth” in them.

One account described the Georgia representative’s posts as a “disinformation fiesta” that amounted to a “cocktail of falsehoods and fear-mongering, designed to distort public perception”.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s social media posts are facing criticism once again – this time featuring graphic stories about abortions. (Getty)

Conservative efforts to restrict reproductive rights have increased in recent years with the Supreme Court overturning the landmark case of Roe v Wade, efforts to cut federal funding for Planned Parenthood and states imposing abortion bans.

In 2015, Republicans launched a congressional investigation into Planned Parenthood, based on videos alleging the healthcare organisation illegally profited from aborted foetal tissue. An investigation found no evidence that such incidents occurred.

Meanwhile, Democrats on the oversight and accountability committee have pushed back and debunked several unfounded, anti-abortion claims against Planned Parenthood.

In 2022, anti-abortion activists Terrisa Bukovinac and Lauren Handy alleged they took 115 foetal remains from a medical waste company. They claimed to have buried a majority of them at an undisclosed location but kept others in a Washington DC as “evidence” for the authorities. The medical waste company denied their account of events, and police said the foetuses appeared to have been aborted legally.

Last August, Handy was found guilty of breaking federal law by blockading an abortion clinic in October 2020.

This is far from the first time Greene has faced a backlash for touting theories online and pushing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The House of Representatives stripped Greene of her committee assignments in 2021 following an uproar about her incendiary comments and for spreading conspiracy theories.

Greene once cast doubt on accounts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, infamously made remarks about so-called “Jewish space lasers” and claimed doing CrossFit workouts were her “COVID-19 protection”.

She has also claimed that straight people will become extinct in “four or five generations” and blamed a tampon shortage on transgender people.

In addition, she has been criticised for her public responses to deadly school shootings in Tennessee and Texas.