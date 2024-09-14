After a TikTok was posted referencing an old Facebook page that said Lady Gaga would “never be famous”, Lady Gaga has responded and said that you have to “can’t give up when people doubt you”.

A Lady Gaga fan posted a TikTok showing two images side-by-side, one showing an old Facebook page titled “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous” and the other a photo of Gaga with a list of her many accolades, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, 13 Grammy Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards and 18 MTV Music Video Awards.

Stefani Germanotta is Lady Gaga’s real name, though she is better known by her on-stage moniker. The page is thought to date back to Gaga’s attendance at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in the mid noughties, before releasing her first studio album The Fame.

She withdrew from NYU in 2005 and instead focused on performing in clubs in and around New York in order to develop the Lady Gaga persona.

The Facebook page was deleted some time ago but screenshots of it persist and are regularly circulated among Gaga fans as proof that those people didn’t know what they were talking about.

You may like to watch

https://www.tiktok.com/@instxdk24ds/photo/7412863781501422854

Though Gaga has never acknowledged the page before, she responded to the TikTok and commented on the page for the first time.

In the comments, she wrote: “Some people I went to college [with] made this way back when. This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going.” Her comment received over 100,000 likes while the original TikTok received nearly 200,000 likes.

Gaga recently appeared in the film Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

She recently told Variety that the sequel to Joker “took a very big swing” by adding music, dance, drama, and comedic elements.

“It’s a testament to [Todd] as a director, that he would rather be creative than just tell a traditional story of love,” Gaga said.