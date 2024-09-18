The Dare announces tour dates for Europe and Australia

The Dare has announced details of a headline European and Australian tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The artist will take his live show to venues across the UK, Europe and Australia in late 2024 in support of his debut album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 20 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour will begin on 13 November in Berlin and head to Paris, Amsterdam, London and Leeds.

He will then head to Australia in December for dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Meredith’s Music Festival.

It’s in support of his debut album, What’s Wrong With New York?, which was released earlier this month.

The LP features singles “Girls”, “You’re Invited”, “Perfume” and “Good Time” and follows up his collaboration with Charli xcx.

The artist teamed up with the singer to produce the remix to “Guess”, featuring Billie Eilish, which reached number one on the UK Singles Chart.

He also opened for Charli during her Brat shows in Los Angeles and New York as well as her Boiler Room set in Ibiza.

He’s currently in the midst of his sold-out North American tour, which included dates at New York City’s Webster Hall and El Rey Theater in Los Angeles.

Ahead of The Dare tickets going on sale for his European and Australian tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get The Dare tickets

In the UK they go on general sale at 10am BST on 20 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on 18 September for select dates. To access this use the O2 app or head to priority.o2.co.uk.

For all dates across the tour there’s an artist presale from 10am local time on 19 September. This can be accessed via his Instagram bio and the presale code ‘newyork’.

They’ll then go on general sale at 10am local time on 20 September and you can check your preferred listing below for more details.