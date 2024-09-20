You might have seen the latest lip-plumping trend taking over social media, but there any dangers attached to the practice.

The pain caused by the spices used, such as cinnamon and cayenne pepper, might be intense, but that’s not the worst of it, because the tingling sensation you feel is actually a sign of irritation.

Cinnamon is a known skin irritant, especially when used in powdered form. It and cayenne pepper, neither of which are designed for topical use, can cause your skin to react by dilating blood vessels, which leads to temporary swelling.

This is why your lips may appear plumper. But it’s not a healthy reaction, it’s inflammation.

So, while at first glance, it seems to work, what’s really happening is your body is sending more blood to the area to combat the irritation. While the swelling might give the look of lip-plumping, it’s actually your skin’s way of telling you it’s under stress.

Lips are one of the most sensitive parts of your skin

Over time, frequent use of these irritants can damage the delicate skin on your lips, leading to chronic inflammation, dryness and even peeling. Your lips are one of the most sensitive parts of your skin and are more prone to irritation than other areas of the body.

Some DIY hacks recommend scrubbing your lips with a cinnamon powder mix before applying a balm. While gentle exfoliation might seem like a good idea, your lips don’t need it. You naturally shed dead skin cells as you eat, drink, and move your lips throughout the day.

Instead of plumping your lips, what you’re really doing is damaging your skin barrier. Cinnamon can cause micro-tears, which leads to irritation, cracking and even infection if not cared for properly.

Try using tested lip products instead

Prolonged contact with the sensitive skin can lead to more severe reactions, especially if you’re allergic. These can range from hives and swelling to more dangerous symptoms, such as breathing difficulties.

Instead, opt for lip products that contain safe, tested ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or peptides, which help naturally plump without causing harm.

Over-the-counter lip balms designed to plump lips use ingredients that draw moisture to the skin, giving a subtle, fuller look without causing damage. Unlike cinnamon or chilli powder, these are designed to be safe for regular use.

