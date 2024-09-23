Heartstopper fans, rejoice! Season three of the heartwarming, queer YA show will arrive on Netflix on 3 October – but some will get the chance to catch a glimpse of Nick and Charlie even earlier.

Posting a video on Instagram, Joe Locke and Jenny Walser – who play Charlie and Tori respectively – announced that there will be special screenings of the first two episodes taking place one day earlier than the season airing on Netflix.

The screenings are taking place in London, Edinburgh, Bristol, Manchester, and Dublin on 2 October.

Fans who want to see the episodes early will have to sign up via a Google Form for the chance to win two tickets to the exclusive advance screenings.

Entries are only open to residents of the UK and Ireland who are 18 or older, although under-18s can attend if they are accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Winners will be randomly selected and notified via email with the event details in advance of the screening.

The third instalment of the series has been highly anticipated, with show runners teasing a lot of growth for the teens, including exploring sex for the first time.

Both Nick and Charlie (Kit Connor and Locke) and Elle Argent and Tao Xu (Yasmin Finney and William Gao) will be experiencing the difficulties associated with having sex as well as delving deeper into how tricky it can be for queer and trans teens in particular.

Speaking on the official Heartstopper podcast, Finney recently said: “You see the complications of being trans, and you see it’s not just easy to have those relationships and go deep into a sexual relationship with your partner straight away, especially when you’ve got gender dysphoria and all these complicated things that come with being trans.”

“I think we really delve into that and educate a lot of the audience hopefully,” she added.

Heartstopper season three arrives on Netflix on 3 October.