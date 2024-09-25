Under-fire TV presenter Phillip Schofield is to star in reality show, in which he will be marooned on a desert island off the coast of Madagascar.

The former This Morning host has kept a low profile since leaving ITV 16 months ago, after he admitted having an affair with a younger male colleague, while married with children.

Phillip Schofield, who called the affair “unwise but not illegal”, has reportedly already filmed Cast Away for Channel 5.

The first trailer for the series dropped today, giving viewers a glimpse of Schofield on the island.

“I’ve been cast away on a desert islands, completely on my own,” the 62-year-old says in the trailer. “All I have is camera gear, and I can say whatever I want about whatever I want.

“It’s my chance to tell my side of the story. I know what I did was unwise, but is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?” he adds.

Complete isolation. No comforts, no safety net. Phillip Schofield faces life on a remote island, learning to live in the unforgiving wilderness.



📺 Phillip Schofield Cast Away starts Monday 9pm on Channel 5 & My5 pic.twitter.com/tM9rJbEPWN — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) September 25, 2024

“Over the past few months Phillip Schofield has had quite a few offers for various things but has steadfastly turned them down,” a source previously told The Sun (24 September).

“This sort of challenge has always appealed to him though, and, after consulting friends and family, he decided to go for it. It’s all been top secret and [there] has been an incredibly quick turnaround in order to keep the news quiet.

“After 42 years on telly, Phillip has learnt from some great crews and teams how to film and tell a story. With 10 days to himself, no camera crews or production around, he shot some unbelievably raw footage. Some of it makes for tough, emotional viewing. But he wanted a chance to share his story, unedited and honest, and let viewers see another side to him.

“Whilst this is a massive coup for Channel 5, and huge for Phillip, he’s in no rush to come back to TV full-time yet. He remains very bruised, and is just taking some time now to weigh things up before he makes any major decisions,” the source continued.

Channel 5 teased the series on Monday (23 September) on X/Twitter with a post showing a mystery star and the caption: “A celebrity marooned on an uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days is challenged with total isolation, the forces of nature and the battle within their own mind.”

Coming Soon to Channel 5…



A celebrity marooned on an uninhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days is challenged with total isolation, the forces of nature, and the battle within their own mind. pic.twitter.com/O1vFUJUfbx — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) September 23, 2024

The Sun’s story came after Schofield posted the message “watch this space” on his Instagram story, alongside an emoji of a winking face.

Philip Schofield left This Morning in 2023 after an affair scandal

Schofield gave a tell-all interview in June 2023, shortly after the affair came to light. He met the unnamed boy “when he was a teenager and was asked to help him get into television”, he said. “It became more than a friendship” after the young man began working on This Morning.

After the story broke, an ITV spokesperson said they were “deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit” and that the network felt “badly let down”.

Schofield’s lawyers confirmed to the Evening Standard that the boy was just 15 when the pair met but reiterated that the relationship didn’t begin until years later.

Cast Away airs over three nights beginning on 30 September.

