Phillip Schofield has returned to social media – specifically, Instagram – after a year-long break, following a major scandal involving his relationship with a younger male This Morning colleague.

The former TV presenter, 62, broke his long silence with a simple picture of his dog watching the F1 racing, as he wrote: ‘Thankfully Alfie is a big F1 fan.’ Over 40,000 people have liked Schofield’s post so far. The post before that was shared on 7 May 2023.

Phillip Schofield, who is gay and who came out on Instagram in February 2020, left popular ITV breakfast television programme This Morning in May 2023 after 20 years, admitting to lying about an affair with a younger colleague who also worked on the show.

The presenter admitted that he covered up the relationship with the young man, which happened during his 27-year marriage to Stephanie Lowe, for years. He called it “unwise, but not illegal”.

Schofield confirmed that he met the man “when he was a teenager and was asked to help him get into television” and after the unnamed man started work on This Morning, “it became more than a friendship”.

Speaking at the time, an ITV spokesperson said they are “deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit” and that the network felt “badly let down”.

You may like to watch

Schofield’s lawyers confirmed to the Evening Standard that his to-be-colleague was just 15 when the pair met – but reiterated their relationship began years later, after he started working at ITV.

Phillip Schofield BBC interview

Phillip Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger male colleague. (BBC)

In a bombshell interview with the BBC in June 2023, Phillip Schofield rejected accusations that he was a “groomer”, saying that the pair only embarked on a sexual relationship after the young man turned 20.

In the interview with BBC News, the former ITV presenter also told Amol Rajan that the fallout from the scandal had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind and left him with suicidal thoughts.

“It is relentless, and it is day after day, after day after day. If you don’t think that that is going to have the most catastrophic effect on someone’s mind… do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am,” he said.

Holly Willoughby statement

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fronted This Morning together for more than a decade before Schofield stepped down amid the scandal. (Getty)

Phillip Schofield’s long term This Morning co-presenter Holly Willoughby took to Instagram Stories on 27 May 2023 to discuss the fallout from the scandal. Willoughby shared with her 8 million followers that she had asked Schofield “directly” about the relationship and was “hurt” to find out that he had not told her the truth.

“It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,” Willoughby posted. “When reports of this relationship surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly.”

The television presenter admitted to The Sun in June 2023 that his friendship with Willoughby had cooled, and confirmed he no longer has any contact with Willoughby.

“I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down. I let that entire show down. I let the viewers down.”