Young man Phillip Schofield had relationship with was 15 when they first met

Phillip Schofield had said that the “younger” colleague he had a relationship with was 15 years old when they first met.

The television presenter sensationally parted ways entirely with ITV on Friday (26 May) after confessing publicly that he had an affair with a much-younger man who worked on This Morning.

Reports quickly began circulating that Phillip Schofield had met the person in question – who has not come forward publicly – when he gave a talk at a theatre school.

Schofield’s lawyers confirmed to the Evening Standard that his to-be-colleague was just 15 when the pair met – but reiterated their relationship began years later, after he started working at ITV.

Schofield confirmed in a previous statement that after meeting the young person, he was “asked to help him to get into television”.

It is understood that Schofield arranged for him to have an interview at ITV. He later joined the broadcaster as a production assistant when he turned 18.

The admission comes just days after Schofield confirmed through his lawyers that he had an affair with a younger male colleague while still married to Stephanie Lowe.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield. (HGL/GC Images)

In his statement, Schofield said he was “deeply sorry” for having lied about the nature of his relationship with his younger colleague, and that he had resigned from ITV.

He described the relationship as “unwise, but not illegal”.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over,” Schofield said.

Schofield was subsequently dropped by YMU, the agency that represented him.

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield,” YMU said in a statement.

“These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

ITV said it was “deeply disappointed” to learn of Schofield’s affair with a younger colleague and his efforts to cover up the relationship.

“Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down,” an ITV spokesperson said.

ITV investigated ‘rumours’ of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and a younger, male employee in 2020. (Getty)

“We accept his resignation from ITV and therefore can confirm that he will not be appearing on ITV as had previously been stated.”

Phillip Schofield left This Morning following reports of a ‘feud’ with Holly Willoughby

Schofield’s shock statement came after a turbulent few weeks for the presenter.

Prior to his ITV resignation, Schofield and his on-screen “best friend” Holly Willoughby found themselves at the centre of a media storm when reports began to circulate that their friendship was over.

Reports claimed that relations had become strained between the pair and that a battle was brewing at ITV, with both stars reportedly keen to keep their positions on This Morning despite the behind-the-scenes drama.

Speculation was finally put to bed when Schofield announced on 20 May that he would not be returning to This Morning. He left the show without an on-screen goodbye after more than 20 years at the helm.

While Willoughby initially shared a lukewarm statement of gratitude for Schofield following his departure, her tone changed dramatically when he finally admitted to the affair.

In a statement, Willoughby said her former co-host had lied to her when she asked him if rumours about his affair with a younger male colleague were true.

She said it was “very hurtful” to learn the truth.