ESPN analyst Jason Kelce has broken his silence after using a homophobic slur during an altercation with a sports fan.

During the channel’s College GameDay on Saturday (2 November), the former Philadelphia Eagles star was captured in footage in which one supporter heckled him by saying: “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?”

Kelce grabbed the man’s phone and threw it on the floor, asking: “Who’s the f****t now?”

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, started dating Swift last year. Their relationship has made front-page news with the singer attending games and watching as he won his third Super Bowl.

‘I’m not happy with anything that took place’

On the same channel’s Monday Night Countdown, Jason referred to the incident, saying: “I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it.

“Within a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I don’t think that’s a productive thing. I don’t think it leads to discourse. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.

“Bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rules. That’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with decency and respect. I’m going to keep doing that moving forward.”

