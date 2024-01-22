Travis Kelce celebrates touchdown with heart hands, and Swifties can’t cope

Travis Kelce celebrated his touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bills game on 21 January with a heart hands gesture, and Swifties are struggling to cope.

Swifties everywhere will know that heart hands are Taylor Swift’s go-to gesture. The singer was known to form the heart with her hands during her Fearless tours between 2009 and 2010, and during her current Eras Tour, where the star signals to the audience that she has a lot of love for them.

After scoring the touchdown, the American football tight end formed the gesture, throwing it up in the direction of Swift, who was seated in the Highmark Stadium alongside his family.

Fans of the singer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement at the Swiftie moment, saying that it’s their “Roman empire”.

“TRAVIS JUST DID THE HEART HANDS AFTEE HIS TOUCH DOWN OMFGGGGG IM CRYING #TravisKelce #chiefskingdom”, said one social media user, while another said: “Travis kelce giving heart hands to angry bills fans all day today. Gotta love this man!!”.

“Omg Travis Kelce just did heart hands at Taylor Swift after his touchdown, football may never recover,” another fan wrote. “Not me practically in tears because Travis Kelce did the heart hands after his touchdown,” said a fourth fan.

The Kansas City Chiefs player caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes – which marks their 15th post-season touchdown pass together during their careers – where he ran the ball to the end zone.

Swift was seen cheering on the 34-year-old, as per People, alongside Kelce’s mum, Donna Kelce, dad, Ed Kelce, and older brother, Jason Kelce. Model and actor Cara Delevingne was also spotted at the game, according to the outlet.



Taylor Swift was cheering on the 34-year-old at the game. (Kathryn Riley/Getty)

Kelce then caught another touchdown pass from Mahomes in the third quarter, reaching the milestone record for most post-season touchdowns by a duo.

It comes as Swifties are making their final preparations for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour to come to Australia very soon.

The 12-time Grammy award-winner is bringing her iconic stadium shows to Sydney and Melbourne in just under a month, with shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 16, 17 and 18 February, and the singer also taking to the stage at the Accor Stadium, Sydney on 23, 24, 25 and 25 February.