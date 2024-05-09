In news that absolutely no one was expecting, Travis Kelce is set to appear in his first major acting role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Grotesquerie.

The NFL star – perhaps best known to Swifties for his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift – has been cast alongside confirmed cast members Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the new horror series.

Nash-Betts confirmed the news on her Instagram Story, telling followers in a video of herself and the American football tight-end: “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie.”

Kelce responded in the clip: “Coming into a new territory with Niecy!”

The series will mark Kelce’s first major acting role. (@killatrav/Instagram)

The Super Bowl winner’s first foray into the acting world came in March 2023, when he hosted Saturday Night Live. He also headed up a reality dating series Catching Kelce, which aired for one season in 2016.

Details about the series from the Pose creator have been largely kept under wraps, but it has started production, according to Deadline.

You may like to watch

Murphy shared a teaser trailer for the series in February, which heard audio from Nash-Bett’s character, who says: “I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now.

“There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness.

“You say, ‘Well, hun, evil has always existed’, that things are getting better, ‘there’s never been a better time to be alive!'” she continues, “but it’s not getting better! Something’s happening around us, and nobody sees it but me.”

Murphy has an excellent track record of making film and TV stars out of celebrities. The director cast Lady Gaga in season five of American Horror Story: Hotel. The singer then landed her starring role in A Star Is Born three years later, and even earned an Oscar nomination for her performance.