Drag Race UK season 6 delivers a series first in ‘best opening episode ever’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six has begun, and as 12 glamazons from across the United Kingdom compete to snatch the crown, the franchise has thrown in a series first.

It was previously revealed that for the first time ever, the queens of Drag Race UK would be competing for a cash prize in season six, but in the premiere of the first episode on Thursday (26 September), another series first was thrown in: immunity.

Before we get there, the queens competing to succeed Ginger Johnson in the Drag Race UK hall of fame after season six are: Actavia, Chanel O’Conor, Charra Tea, Dita Garbo, Kiki Snatch, Kyran Thrax, La Voix, Lill, Marmalade, Rileasa Slaves, Saki Yew and Zahirah Zapanta.

Social media has already flooded with love for all the assembled queens after last night’s premiere, and there has been some serious online love for Manchester queen Lill, who is part of the Family Gorgeous with Cheddar and Banskie.

You don’t understand I’ve been waiting to see Lill on my TV for YEARS #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/7vbm0p52W3 — Crystal (@crystalwillseeu) September 27, 2024

We will stan Lill in this season and forever will stan her after this season ends. #dragraceuk

pic.twitter.com/9qdCYnL1LK — ph(ili)p (@mariahscracker) September 26, 2024

Fans have also expressed their appreciation for La Voix (a Queen of the Universe alum) and St Lucian baddies Kiki Snatch and Rileasa Slaves.

I am already obsessed with La Voix that performance was INCREDIBLE #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/h2mphYukbT — Richard ⚣ (@grafstemming) September 26, 2024

For the season’s very first challenge, the queens were tasked with doing burleqsue-iperforming at the Tickety Boo Cabaret; presumably the sister establishment of season five’s Tickety Boo Club.

Several numbers have caught the attention of social media, including Kyran Thrax’s top-placing puppet-show performance and La Voix’s singing-impressions combo.

For other reasons, X has gone mad for Chanel O’Conor’s performance, which consisted of a deep cut X Factor Dawn the Jockey reference, and a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Ru.

Girls, I was so nervous to perform this and the song took me weeks to learn, I hope I did it justice! 💋 xo https://t.co/KY4vUfYYUT — Chanel O'Conor (@ChanelOConor) September 27, 2024

I hate they didn’t get the Dawn the Jockey reference #DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/gmpAXE2IPP — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) September 26, 2024

The gag of the episode, though, was the second series first for the entire Drag Race UK franchise; not only are the girls competing for the aforementioned cash prize of £25,000 – but the winner of the week received immunity from next week’s elimination!

“The way Drag Race UK really amped up their production hardcore for this season,” one X user wrote.

PRIZE MONEY, IMMUNITY, HONESTLY JUST ANNOUNCE KATE BUSH AS NEXT WEEK’S GUEST JUDGE AT THIS POINT — Kate Butch (@thekatebutch) September 26, 2024

“1. Talent Show as the first challenge, 2. Immunity given to the winner of the maxi challenge, 3. Cash prize to the winner of the season. Seems very promising.”

“I’m here for it!” added another fan.

In general, the premiere of Drag Race UK season six has got off to a flying start – the “best ever” according to one social media user.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 6 airs at 8pm, Thursdays on BBC iPlayer.



