Lady Gaga has dropped Joker: Folie à Deux companion album Harlequin – otherwise known as LG6.5 – and fans are gagged.

Mother Monster herself is appearing as iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn (formally known as psychiatrist Dr. Harleen Quinzel) in Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux – due to be released 2 October – and has today dropped a companion album named Harlequin.

A mix of classic American Songbook hits like “Good Morning” from Singin’ In The Rain and “If They Could See Me Know” from Sweet Charity, and several original tracks, Harlequin has got Gaga’s little monsters all in a tizzy.

One fan (of both Harley Quinn and Lady Gaga) called the album “cathartic” and indicated that it had got them even more excited for the star’s portrayal of Harley on screen.

“My fav versions of Harley are when she’s intelligent, dramatic, ironic, and has full agency. A home run for Harley and Gaga fans alike,” they wrote.

Another fan posted: “Lady Gaga has done it again. Her new album Harlequin proves she’s the most versatile and talented artist the world has ever witnessed.”

This is one of the greatest projects of her career. I’m floored. Her voice on full powerful display overtop jazz classics and wonderful surprises. This is a true Gaga fan’s Gaga album. I’m so proud of this woman. She’s such an important part of my life. 😭 #Harlequin @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/HwKJrhXKas — Nathan “Bo” Bohatch 🦇 (@nathanbohatch) September 27, 2024

“Harlequin just gave me everything I needed! Lady Gaga just proved once again that she can do it all! She studied the greats and is so versatile! My girl,” added a third.

There have also, of course, been several of Gaga’s fans who have been, shall we say, poking fun at the album’s jazz, old-school sound, rather than the synth beats of 2020’s Chromatica.

Many have said that listening to the album had transformed them into everyone from Coco Montrese on All Stars 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race to Pearl (Mia Goth) dancing in X (2022).

Listening to Harlequin pic.twitter.com/7uuM6czRpS — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 27, 2024

me listening to harlequin by lady gaga pic.twitter.com/C4nGLzW36L — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) September 27, 2024

Another Little Monster wrote: “I better not see anyone complain about the album. This is a compilation of reimagined classics and more.

“Do not expect to gag over synths or beat drops especially when LG7 is just around the corner.”

i better not see anyone complain about the album. this is a compilation of reimagined classics and more. do not expect to gag over synths or beat drops especially when LG7 is just around the corner. #Harlequin pic.twitter.com/wTpFD7Pi2A — 𝐌𝐈𝐘𝐎 (@plasticgypsy) September 26, 2024

LG7 is indeed just around the corner. Speaking via AP Entertainment at the premiere of the Joker sequel, Gaga said: “My studio album is coming out in February and my first single’s coming out really soon, so I’m excited about that too.”

Harlequin by Lady Gaga is available to stream now.

Joker: Folie à Deux is due in UK cinemas on 2 October and in the US two days later.

