A new poll of Amazon employees highlights their dismay at having to return to the office (RTO) full time.

Corporate employees at Amazon are joining the ranks of upset employees at other tech firms such as Grindr, Salesforce and X/Twitter, after learning that they will have to return to the office five days a week.

A survey conducted by the professional networking platform Blind, found that more 91 per cent of them were dissatisfied with the mandate, which is due to come into force in January.

Blind conducted the poll among more than 2,500 verified Amazon professionals the day after the announcement was made. It also revealed that 73 per cent of them are considering looking for another job. 32 per cent said they knew someone who had already quit.

‘Benefits of in-person collaboration’

Last week, Amazon published a memo written by chief executive Andy Jassy titled Strengthening Our Culture and Teams, which included the RTO mandate among other organisational and leadership changes. Beginning 2 January, all corporate employees will be required to work on-site for the entire week, barring extenuating circumstances.

Currently, the 350,000-strong corporate employees at Amazon work a hybrid model with a minimum of three days in the office.

Andy Jassy’s call for staff to return to the office five days a week has not been well received. (Getty Images)

The decision was made after observing the benefits of in-person collaboration, invention and teaching, Jassy said. “If anything, the last 15 months we’ve been back in the office at least three days a week has strengthened our conviction about the benefits.”

Tech firms slowly return to office

Amazon’s decision follows in the footsteps of a handful of tech and financial firms. Salesforce, JPMorgan Chase and the Elon Musk’s Tesla and X (formerly Twitter) all require office attendance at least four days a week.

Other tech companies, including Google, Meta and Apple, are still operating a hybrid model.

This time last year, hook-up platform Grindr issued an ultimatum to its staff requiring a commitment to work in the office two days a week. Those who couldn’t, or wouldn’t, comply would lose their jobs. As a result, the workforce fell by 46 per cent.

Close to half Grindr’s staff left after they were ordered back into the office at least two days a week. (Getty Images)

Impact of RTO on LGBTQ+ employees and women

A study for electronics and appliance retailer Currys found that 38 per cent of UK employees prefer a hybrid working scenario because it allows for a better and more sustainable work-life balance. More than a quarter of those surveyed said they wanted to work remotely 100 per cent of the time.

Remote/hybrid working models can serve as an inclusionary method toward an equitable workplace for marginalised groups such as women and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The ability to work from home can offer an added sense of psychological safety to queer employees, who are more likely face harassment, discrimination and bullying in face-to-face situations.

Female members of staff employees, meanwhile, face unique challenges with the return to office working.

Research has consistently shown that women are disproportionately responsible for domestic duties, such as childcare and housework. The demands of commuting, maintaining a physical presence in the office, and balancing work with responsibilities at home can lead to increased stress and burnout.

