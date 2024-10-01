Anti-LGBTQ+ activist Corey DeAngelis has admitted making “mistakes” throughout his life, in the wake of allegations that he starred in gay porn.

The senior fellow at the American Federation for Children was placed on leave after the organisation was made aware of claims that DeAngelis appeared in videos on the adult-film site GayHoopla under the alias Seth Rose, including a movie called Jerk Off Race.

Taking to X/Twitter on Monday (30 September), DeAngelis said: “As an activist for parental rights and school choice, my passion is personal. Just like everyone else, I have made mistakes throughout my life, learned from those mistakes, used that as an opportunity to grow and tried to channel that experience into something positive.

“I was a victim of poor decisions and poor influences. I have turned that experience into the fuel that fires me to save young people from being put in the same position I was put in, and to help parents protect their children. I will never stop fighting for what is right.”

DeAngelis allegedly appeared in gay porn under the name ‘Seth Rose’

DeAngelis, who has described himself as a “school-choice evangelist”, frequently appears on Fox News and has become known for his anti-LGBTQ+ views.

He is also the author of The Parent Revolution, a guide that purports to “rescue your kids from the radicals running our schools”.

