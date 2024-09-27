Anti-LGBTQ+ activist allegedly made gay adult films under the name ‘Seth Rose’

An anti-LGBTQ+ author and activist has been suspended from working with a conservative group after he allegedly appeared in gay pornography.

The American Federation for Children said that Corey DeAngelis had been placed on leave from the group after they were made aware of claims that he appeared in videos on the adult film site GayHoopla under the alias “Seth Rose”, including a movie called Jerk Off Race.

According to LGBTQNation, Rose is described as a “hot otter” who participated in at least two videos on the site. The videos appeared to be released in 2014.

The organisation said they were currently investigating the claims against DeAngelis but has already scrubbed all references to him from its website.

A spokesperson for the group told The Advocate: “This employee has been placed on leave as we look into the matter, and we will not be commenting further.”

DeAngelis is a notorious anti-LGBTQ+ voice who describes himself as a “School Choice Evangelist”, and has criticised the teaching of LGBTQ+ rights and history in schools and has advocated for redirecting taxpayer money to fund private for-profit schools that could reject students for any reason and operate without government oversight.

He is the author of The Parent Revolution: Rescuing Your Kids from the Radicals Ruining Our Schools, which was later endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

DeAngelis has also appeared as a pundit on Fox News, arguing that public schools are focused too much on the “LGBTs” instead of focusing on the “ABCs”.

He recently said on Fox News: “It’s just propaganda and a way for the left to control the minds of other people’s children.”

He is also believed to be a contributor to the controversial Project 2025 manifesto, spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative plan outlining policies and agenda items that they hope to see at the forefront of a second Trump presidency.

In particular, Project 2025 has proposed eliminating the Department of Education, removing critical anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students and undermining their safety.