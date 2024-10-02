Hollywood legend Liza Minnelli is returning to the world of theatre, but ‘Maybe This Time’ as a producer – and for a Drag Race star’s musical at that.

After more than a decade away from the theatre stage, four-time Tony Award winner Liza Minnelli has decided to make her big Ru-turn, working with Drag Race All Stars 2 winner Alaska on her show, DRAG: The Musical.

Co-written by and starring Alaska, DRAG: The Musical follows “two drag houses, both alike indignity” as they “vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching, diva-licious musical journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness”.

“After a bitter split, fishy queen Alexis Gillmore opened her club, The Fish Tank, while glamourpuss Miss Kitty established The Cathouse,” reads the official synopsis.

“Heels click and tensions rise as old wounds are opened up and the two clubs fight to survive.”

Alaska will be joined in the Off-Broadway cast by Drag Race legends including Jujubee, Luxx Noir London, and Jan Sport.

New York City drag legend Lagoona Bloo, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert actor Nick Adams, Six The Musical’s Bre Jackson, Pose’s Eddie Korbich, and Rent: Live’s J. Elaine Marcos will also star.

DRAG: The Musical was first staged in Los Angeles in 2022.

In a statement, Oscar-winning Cabaret actress Liza Minnelli, who is the daughter of A Star Is Born’s Judy Garland, described DRAG: The Musical as “brilliant”.

“Kids! DRAG: The Musical is a work of art. It’s so brilliant that I had to join as a producer! Join me at every performance. Yes, EVERY PERFORMANCE,” she said.

“We are so honored to welcome the icon, Liza Minnelli into our DRAG: The Musical family,” Alaska said.

It’s a fitting career move for 78-year-old certified gay icon Minnelli, considering she and the world of drag have collided on several occasions.

The star has been portrayed on Drag Race’s famed Snatch Game challenge three times, with two of the performances – by Alexis Michelle in the original franchise’s ninth season, and by Hannah Conda on Drag Race Down Under season two – having won the challenge.

Minnelli has long been viewed as a staunch LGBTQ+ ally, becoming one of few celebrities to shed light on the AIDS crisis during the 1980s.

DRAG: The Musical marks the first time Minnelli has ever produced a full-length musical, and is also her first theatre work since her 2013 Broadway performance in Liza & Alan.

Liza Minelli is set to produce Alaska’s musical DRAG: The Musical. (Getty)

The star has Broadway coursing through her veins, having won four Tony Awards in her time. She won Best Leading Actress in a Musical twice, for 1965’s Flora The Red Menace and 1978’s The Act, as well as a Special Tony Award for Liza at the Winter Garden and a Best Special Theatrical Event gong for her legendary 2009 show, Liza’s at The Palace.

She’s also an EGOT winner, having been awarded an Oscar, an Emmy, and an honorary Grammy award, plus those Tonys.

DRAG: The Musical is choreographed and directed by So You Think You Can Dance’s Spencer Liff, with music by Tomas Constanza, Justin Andrew Honard, and Ashley Gordon.

The show will be on stage at the Off-Broadway’s New World Stages theatre from 21 October, with previews beginning on Monday (30 September).

Speaking to PinkNews recently, Luxx Noir London shared her excitement at starring in the new show.

“I haven’t done a musical since 2020, when I was in college. When I dropped out, I was like: ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to do a musical again.’ But everything comes full circle,” she said.

“My character’s name is Popcorn, Poppy for short. Everyone calls her Poppy, except her dad, he just doesn’t call her. She’s a campy, colourful fashionista with a lot of personality.”

Tickets for DRAG: The Musical are available now.

