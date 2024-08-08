Drag Race icon and All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderf**k has revealed that a “whole part of the day” was filmed for the premiere of her victory season, but that it was cut from the show.

Widely regarded as the best RuPaul’s Drag Race season of all time, All Stars 2 was a season of firsts.

It was the first time that the queens were given the task of eliminating each other, the first time that the now iconic Talent Show maxi challenge was introduced, and the first time that a rhinestone tank top changed the course of Herstory.

All Stars 2 was not, however, the first time that the producers and editors of Drag Race engaged in some riggory and choppery when it came to the show’s edit – and that includes entire sections left on the cutting room floor.

Speaking with season four’s Willam to dissect, discuss and disseminate the first episode of All Stars 2 on recap podcast Race Chaser, Alaska has revealed one such case.

She shared that, as the winner of the “reading” mini challenge in the premiere episode, she was allowed to pick the order of the maxi challenge Talent Show – but that the section never made it to air.

“There’s a whole part of this day that they didn’t show,” Alaska revealed.

“Because I won the reading challenge, it was my job to put the running order together for this, so I was going around the room and asking everyone what they were doing so I could put it in a proper order.”

Alaska then revealed that the reason she mentioned that is because Tatianna – who won the Talent Show with her spoken word piece “The Same Parts” – wouldn’t divulge the details of her act beforehand to maintain the element of surprise.

“She was like, ‘I’m just doing a little something… You’ll see!’ So she was very smart. She had the element of boots surprise.”

The All Stars champ then went on to say that even though she selected the order, the queens’ talents were shown out of that order on TV, and that season five sister Detox was put “last in real life”, despite not being last in the televised version of the show.

