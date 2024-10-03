Billy Joel ticket prices revealed for his 2025 UK tour dates.

Billy Joel ticket prices have been confirmed for his 2025 UK stadium tour dates.

The legendary singer recently announced details of two exclusive UK tour dates in Edinburgh and Liverpool.

He’ll headline Scottish Gas Murrayfield on 7 June and then Anfield Stadium on 21 June, marking his only European shows next year.

It’s part of his ongoing tour, which includes recently announced US stadium shows in the likes of Detriot, Charlotte and Salt Lake City.

Fans can expect to hear iconic tracks from his back catalogue including “Uptown Girl”, “Just The Way You Are”, “The Longest Time” and “Vienna”.

His UK shows will mark the first time he’s played in Edinburgh for 46 years and Liverpool for 45 years, so tickets are expected to be in high demand.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Billy Joel ticket prices for his upcoming UK stadium tour dates.

What are the Billy Joel ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that the Billy Joel ticket prices for his UK tour dates are the following:

Front standing – £197

Standing – £143

Seated – £95 / £111.50 / £154 / £180 / £197

What’s the seating plan?

This is the seating plan for Billy Joel’s shows in the UK. It features assigned tiered seating, a general admission standing section and a front standing section.

The Billy Joel seating plan for his UK tour dates. (Ticketmaster)

Is there a presale?

Yes, a Ticketmaster presale takes place from 10am BST on 3 October. This is available via Ticketmaster here and you’ll need to log in to your account to access it.

If you miss out on presale tickets, then the general sale takes place from 10am BST on 4 October also via Ticketmaster.