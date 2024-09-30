Billy Joel announces two UK stadium shows for his 2025 tour

Billy Joel has announced details of two headline UK stadium shows – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform in Edinburgh and Liverpool to mark his only European shows for 2025.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

The tour will see him perform at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield on 7 June and Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on 21 June.

The upcoming shows will mark Joel’s first time performing in Edinburgh for 46 years an Liverpool for 45 years.

Fans can expect to hear iconic tracks from his back catalogue including “Uptown Girl”, “Just The Way You Are”, “The Longest Time” and “Vienna”.

He recently announced a US stadium tour, which starts on 8 February and heads to the likes of Detroit, Charlotte and Salt Lake City.

He’ll be joined by Stevie Nicks and Sting, who will support Joel across the US run, while UK support acts are to be announced.

You can find out everything you need to know about Billy Joel tickets for his UK tour below.

When do Billy Joel tickets for his UK tour go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 10am on 3 October. This is available to those with a Live Nation account, you’ll need to log in or sign up ahead of the presale then go to Billy Joel’s page to access tickets.