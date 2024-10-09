It looks like Charli XCX’s “Brat Summer” was a little more productive than ours. While we were busy smoking a pack of cigs with a Bic lighter while wearing a strappy white top and no bra (iykyk), Charli XCX was busy shooting a new movie with actor Jeremy O. Harris.

The club music genius has kept fans well and truly entertained with the release of her critically acclaimed album Brat, before embarking on the dual-headlining Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan and serving fans a healthy dose of remix goodness with the upcoming Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.

But the “360” singer has had her sights set on acting for a while and made her dream into a reality when she flocked to Poland in August to work on the Pete Ohs film. The upcoming movie is titled Erupcja, according to Variety, and is the Polish word for “eruption”.

The film is set to see two women, Bethany, played by none other than Charli, visiting Poland and meeting the unnamed Polish character, played by Imago and Roving Woman star Lena Góra. Slave Play actor Harris is also part of the lead ensemble, as is The Wolf of Snow Hollow’s Will Madden.

The upcoming movie was filmed and takes place in Warsaw, and Ohs admitted it was a tough feat to keep the project a secret among the eyes of onlookers, given the pop superstar’s fame. “[Charli] definitely got recognized a bunch of times,” Ohs told the outlet. “She was always really sweet. She took selfies with many a Polish fan.”

Harris added: “Which is also how our secret project got leaked.” The X (formerly Twitter) account @FilmUpdates previously posted about Charli, Harris and Ohs’ filming endeavours before the movie was officially announced.

“Jeremy, obviously, is a very like public figure, very active in the world of culture, but I haven’t had a film project that even like qualified to get leaked,” Ohs said. “So, it was cool. It was fun to see that happening.”

In a recent interview, Charli told Zane Lowe that she has her sights set on the film and TV industry, versus putting out a new album in the wake of Brat.

“I think it’s probably [going to be] no music for a while…Quite a while. I want to act now,” she told Lowe. “I’m more… I’m there. I’m already there, thinking about that stuff a little bit more.

“I always think, ‘What would be the coolest thing?’ When we got Chloë Sevigny in the ‘360’ video, I really never thought in a million years that she would say, ‘yes’ because she is the coolest woman in the world.

“If Chloë was a musician, and she was making Brat, what would she do? I could be wrong, but I don’t think she would be like, ‘I’m making another record, b****.’ I think she’d go and do something else.”