Jeremy O. Harris has confirmed that his record-breaking Slave Play is making its West End debut.

Following its 2019 Broadway premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play will head to London.

The gay playwright announced the news on social media, with visuals reading: “Is London ready?” alongside an image of a melon.

He followed up the post, with another which said: “Let’s see how the tea and crumpets crowd get down, shall we?”.

The play, which follows three interracial couples undergoing “Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy” because the black partners no longer feel sexual attraction to their white partners, premiered on Broadway in September 2019.

It deals with race, sex, power relations and trauma and received polarizing reviews upon its debut.

The New Yorker called it “uncomfortably funny and gruesomely sexy”, while the Chicago Tribune dubbed it “the most radical Broadway play in years”.

The show went on to receive 12 nominations at the Tony Awards, breaking the record for most nominations for a non-musical play.

The casting is yet to be announced, but the likes of Teyonah Parris, Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan played roles in the off-Broadway and Broadway editions of the play.

More details of the Slave Play’s West End debut will be revealed in the coming months, and you can find out everything we know so far below.

When do Slave Play West End tickets go on sale?

Ticket details for the Slave Play on the West End will be revealed soon. Theatre goers can sign up to the play’s mailing list at slaveplaylondon.com.

Once you sign up via email you’ll be the first to know details about on-sale dates and times as well as priority booking, which is likely to be available via ATG Tickets.

The opening date, venue and casting is yet to be confirmed, but in his announcement post Harris tagged Empire Street Productions.

The company has previously produced the sold-out, award-winning Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer and the revival of Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman, which starred Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton.

The former, which saw Comer win the Tony Award and Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress, ran at the Harold Pinter Theatre. While the Duke of York’s Theatre was home to The Pillowman.

Tickets for both of these plays were available to buy from ATG Tickets.