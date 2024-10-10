Sir Elton John calls Elon Musk an ‘a***hole’ as he collects LGBTQ+ award

Chart-topping superstar Elton John has branded tech billionaire Elon Musk an “a***hole”.

The singer, who last month revealed that he was recovering well from a “severe” eye infection, made the comment after being honoured with the legacy gong, in the shape of an “A”, at the Attitude Awards in London on Wednesday evening (9 October).

The award, which has only ever been handed out once before – posthumously to Diana, Princess of Wales, and picked up by Prince Harry – was presented to Elton by fellow singer Ed Sheeran.

“Is this it? Is this the award? What does ‘A’ stand for?” he asked jokingly. “A***hole comes to mind. But let’s not talk about Elon Musk tonight – let’s have a good time.”

Elton, with husband David and sons Elijah and Zachary, become only the second person to win Attitude’s legacy award. (Michael Kovac/Getty for EJAF)

Elton went on to say he’s “so happy to be a gay man” and expressed how he felt about his husband David Furnish and sons, Zachary, who will be 14 on Christmas Day, and 11-year-old Elijah.

“I love my husband, my children. I have benefits as a gay man I never thought I’d be able to have,” he said.

“Thank you, David, I love you so very much. We’ve come a long way, and we’re very lucky to live in a country that gives us the rights we have. But there are still people who don’t have those rights, and I intend to fight for those rights until the day I die.”

Among the other winners were Baby Reindeer actress Jessica Gunning, who collected the culture award, while Esther Ghey picked up the inspiration award on behalf of her murdered transgender daughter Brianna.

On Monday (7 October), Musk claimed he’s “f**ked” if Donald Trump doesn’t win the US presidential election in November, and repeated his bizarre claim that the “woke mind virus” is replacing religion in the country.

The owner of X/Twitter claimed in July that his estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson was “killed” by the “woke mind virus”. She responded by labelling his comments“absolutely pathetic”.

And earlier this month, he waded in again by reposting a bizarre tweet about male and female pelvises.

