Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged to donate $1 million (£800,000) towards the Hollywood fire relief efforts in Los Angeles, California.

The actress and trans ally took to Instagram on Thursday (9 January) to share her support with those affected by the several wildfires in California, which include the Palisades fire, Kenneth fire, Eaton fire, Hurst fire, Lidia fire, and Sunset fire.

Curtis said: “As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbours and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there.

“I’m in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.”

Curtis previously spoke about the devastation caused by the Hollywood fires on a Wednesday (8 January) episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She described the natural disaster as “f***ing gnarly”.

She explained: “As you know, where I live is on fire right now. The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night, I was on the plane, [and] started getting texts and it’s fucking gnarly, you guys. It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California.

“Everything: the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. So it’s a really awful situation.”

Despite Curtis explaining that her “beloved neighbourhood is gone”, she confirmed on Thursday that her family’s “home is safe”.

The Californian wildfires have claimed the lives of six people (at the time of writing), while authorities worry that the death toll could continue to rise, as per ABC News.

To keep up to date with the latest wildfire evacuation orders and alerts in California, visit Cal Fire here. If you are in immediate need of help, contact your local Red Cross here or by calling 1800 733 2767 to find an open shelter. In an emergency, always call 911.

To donate to the American Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts, visit redcross.org, call 800-733-2767 or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.