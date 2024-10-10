Could Troye Sivan be about to switch teams?

The gay pop star has taken to TikTok to proclaim he might try dating women after having no luck with guys.

“I’m considering it because I still don’t have a boyfriend and it’s be a f**king long time,” he said.

Fans were quick to show their excitement, leaving comments such as “Dreams do come true”, and “Troye, please pick me,” as well as “Let me be one of your girls, Troye”, a reference to his hit “One of Your Girls.”

Others weren’t so convinced, and saw the playful nature of the TikTok. Lizzo even commented: “Now, Troye…”

Troye Sivan, on stage with fellow singer Ross Lynch, isn’t having much luck romantically with guys. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Sivan may have been joking, but the video did reveal that the star is finding himself unlucky in love and isn’t dating anyone at the moment.

His most recent relationship that we know about was with model Jacob Bixenman. They dated for more than four years before splitting up in 2019. They remain friends and share custody of their dog, Nash.

In September, Sivan called out a “homophobic” claim that he’s on tour with Charli XCX purely to “hit Grindr at every stop”.

Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other tour was a hit with PinkNews reporter Charlie Duncan, who noted that the artist skilfully marries “vulnerability and vocals with sex and stardom”. He went to praise special guests Ross Lynch and Charli XCX, who “take the show above and beyond the benchmark”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

