Troye Sivan has called out a “homophobic” claim that he’s on tour with Charli XCX to “hit Grindr at every stop”.

The “Rush” hitmaker has currently embarked on his joint Sweat Tour with Charli XCX after she declared the end of “Brat Summer”. Despite the North American tour dates being 95 per cent sold (aside from Nashville, which is 78 per cent sold out), according to Sivan, a gossip column claimed that “he is just happy to be on the road and hitting Grindr at every stop”.

The gossip claims continued: “[Sivan]’s label doesn’t contribute at all to his tour, so he doesn’t really care about sales… If the ticket sales don’t increase, the label is likely to pull the plug.”

On 15 September, Sivan responded to the claims in the since-deleted TikTok from the celebrity blind items account @celebriteablinds_. He said: “Straight people are getting way too comfortable… [Charli and I] are playing 22 shows across the country that are 95% sold out, by the way. The only city that we’re flopping in is Nashville, and it’s at 78%.”

The 2023 Man of the Year winner rightly pointed out that the claim perpetuates “genuinely homophobic” stereotypes, particularly when it comes to the gay community and hookup culture. “Don’t sex shame me.”

The “One Of Your Girls” singer continued: “First of all, I don’t need to travel the country to get laid. I can get laid wherever I want. I can get laid in LA.

“I’m going on tour because I released an album, and because people are buying tickets to see the show. So, f*** you.”

PinkNews has contacted @celebrityblinds for a comment on the matter.

Sivan and Charli’s tour kicked off on 14 September in Detroit and is heading to the likes of Toronto, New York, Philadelphia Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, and more cities in the US and Canada.