BST Hyde Park announces first headliner for 2025.

British Summer Time at Hyde Park has announced Jeff Lynne’s ELO as its first headliner for 2025.

The band will perform at the London festival next summer on Sunday, 13 July.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 25 October via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Their headline set on the Great Oak Stage will mark the group’s final ever performance.

Announcing the show, Jeff Lynne said: “My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show.”

You may like to watch

“We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘We’re gonna do it One More Time!'” he added.

They previously headlined Hyde Park back in 2014, which marked their first festival performance in 30 years.

The group also took on the coveted Glastonbury Festival legends slot in 2016 to perform some of their biggest hits at Worthy Farm.

Their one-off London show will follow up their Over And Out Tour, which is currently stopping off across the US as their final “goodbye” to fans.

The band will also be joined by a host of support acts at BST Hyde Park, with the full lineup to be announced in the coming months.

Plus, the festival will also reveal more headliners following 2024’s edition, which saw Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain and more perform.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Jeff Lynne’s ELO at Hyde Park, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do tickets go on sale?

They’ll go on general sale from 9am on 25 October via Ticketmaster.

Amex customers can access a presale from 10am BST on 21 October until 10am BST on 23 October. This is available via AXS and you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout.

A BST Hyde Park presale takes place from 10am BST on 23 October. This is available to those signed up to the mailing list, which you can access at bst-hydepark.com.

What are the ticket prices?

General Admission Standing – £101.95

Primary Entry – £123.25

Gold Circle – £220.75

Gold VIP HydeAway – £275.75

Diamond VIP Experience – £275.75

VIP Terrace – £275.75

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £440.75

Ultimate VIP Terrace Standing – £440.75

Tickets for BST Hyde Park will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

What’s the BST Hyde Park 2025 lineup?