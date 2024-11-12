Olivia Rodrigo announces more European shows for 2025 including Dublin's Marlay Park.

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a huge show in Dublin at Marlay Park for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform more shows across Europe in 2025 as part of the Guts World Tour: Spilled.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 8am local time on 15 November via ticketmaster.ie.

The “Good 4 u” singer will headline the Dublin show on 24 June alongside special guest Beabadoobee.

She will also perform at I-Days festival in Milan on 15 July and Lollapalooza Paris on 16 July which were announced today (12 November).

It comes after she announced shows at London’s BST Hyde Park, Rock Werchter in Belgium and NOS Alive in Portugal earlier this week.

It follows up the Guts World Tour, which saw the singer headline arenas across the globe, including Australia, North America and Europe.

Fans can expect to hear material from her two number one albums, Sour and Guts including “Vampire”, “drivers license” and “bad idea right?”.

Her upcoming outdoor and festival shows will mark some of her biggest European performances to date.

Ahead of Olivia Rodrigo tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale for her Dublin show?

They go on general sale at 8am local time on 15 November via ticketmaster.ie.

There’s currently no presales taking place, with all tickets expected to be released in the general sale on Friday.

For tickets to her European shows and BST Hyde Park, you can check out her full schedule below.

What are the tickets prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will range between €89.90 to €119.90 for her show in Dublin.