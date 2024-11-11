Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices revealed for her BST Hyde Park show

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2025 – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer will return to London next summer for her biggest UK show to date at Hyde Park on 27 June.

Fans can expect to hear material from her albums, Sour and Guts during the set, including “Vampire”, “Get Him Back!” and “Good 4 u”.

It follows up her headline Guts World Tour, which has seen her stop off across Europe, Australia and North America throughout 2024.

For her Hyde Park show she’ll be joined by special guests including The Last Dinner Party and Girl In Red, with more names to be announced.

The singer follows up previously revealed headliners, Noah Kahan, Zach Bryan, Hugh Jackman and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Olivia Rodrigo’s headline show, you can find out everything we know about prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Olivia Rodrigo ticket prices?

Following an Amex presale, it’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at the following:

General Admission – £112.65

Primary Entry – £112.65-£133.75

Gold Circle – £176.75

Gold VIP HydeAway – £209.75

Diamond VIP Experience – £209.75

VIP Terrace – £209.75

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £400.75

Ultimate VIP Terrace – £400.75

They’re subject to change, as BST Hyde Park sells tickets in tiers: launch price, tier one to three. Once one tier is sold out the prices typically increase.

How do I get tickets?

They go on general sale from 9am GMT on 15 November via Ticketmaster.

A BST Hyde Park presale takes place from 9am GMT on 13 November. This is available to those signed up to the festival’s mailing list, which you can do a www.bst-hydepark.com. You’ll then be emailed a unique presale link.

What’s the lineup?

This is the 2025 lineup for BST Hyde Park so far, with more headliners and support acts to be announced in the coming months: