Lionel Richie announces 2025 UK and European tour

Lionel Richie has announced details of a 2025 UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary singer will headline a string of arena shows across Europe next summer as part of his Say Hello To The Hits Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 25 October via ticketmaster.co.uk and eventime.de.

The tour will begin on 31 May in Belfast and head to the likes of Dublin, Glasgow, London, Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester.

He will then headline shows in Amsterdam, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, Prague, Zurich, Vienna and Budapest.

Richie is also set to perform at festivals in Murcia, Fuengirola and Cadiz, before finishing up the run in Madrid on 2 August.

Fans can expect to hear some of his greatest hits on the tour including “All Night Long”, “Hello”, “Dancing on the Ceiling”, “Stuck on You” and “Say You, Say Me” to name a few.

Ahead of Lionel Richie tickets going on sale for his European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Lionel Richie tickets go on sale?

In the UK and Ireland they go on general sale from 10am on 25 October via Ticketmaster.

In Germany tickets go on general sale from 10am on 25 October via Eventim.

Fans can access a presale for all his headline dates from 10am local time on 22 October via his official website. Just choose your preferred date and you’ll be taken to an exclusive presale link to get tickets early.

For other presales taking place across the week, you can check your local listing below.