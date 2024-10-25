RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six has aired its biggest tearjerker scene yet, when fan-favourite Kyran Thrax revealed being groomed as a young teenager by an older man.

The revelation came as Kyran was asked by fellow season six contestant La Voix how they’d come to be so confident in themselves and their drag.

Kyran has won two of the first four challenges, the girl group and cabaret, and has performed strongly in the season’s other tasks. They’re a firm favourite to bag the crown.

The 26-year-old drag star began by explaining that they had to work “really hard” to build their confidence as they “used to hate” themselves.

“When I was younger, I came out as gay at 13. I felt I was ready for a relationship, which is insane, and it left me very vulnerable,” they said.

“Being online was escapism I guess and there was a man who added me as a friend and we were speaking. He told me he was 19 but he was actually 23,” they continued, choking up and beginning to cry.

“Eventually we decided to meet up. He knew all the right things to say. I basically fell in love instantly. I was in love with this person – not who he really was, who he was pretending to be. He abused me for a very long time.”

La Voix comforted her co-star by holding Kyran’s hand and rubbing their arm as they went on to say that they realised “something was wrong” but “kept it a secret” from their mother.

“In my brain, it was so crazy because I was telling myself: ‘Yeah, maybe he is a predator, maybe he is a paedophile, but maybe I’m the one he’s actually in love with’.

“I gave him everything – my innocence, my childhood. I’m so angry that he robbed that from me.”

Kyran Thrax (L) opened up to La Voix about the abuse she suffered. (BBC)

Kyran hadn’t planned to take the man to court but after finding out that he’d spoken to one of their friends, with similar intentions, they contacted the police.

“That made me realise that this wasn’t just about me. This is about countless other young people,” they said, adding that the man admitted his guilt and was sent to prison. “It was one of the hardest things and it made me despise myself.”

Their mother helped them through the tough time, and told Kyran to say that they loved themself to the mirror every morning.

“I did it every day before school [but] I didn’t believe it and I hated it. Then I slowly started to believe it, and that’s where this confidence comes from,” they continued.

My heart goes for Miss Kyran Thrax. We love you so dearly, babe! Thanks for letting us know your story. You are a victim and it was never your fault. Sending you the warmest hugs *with consent, queen! #DragRaceUK — Kīsu #FreePalestine (@beenthatKisu) October 25, 2024

#DragRaceUK is giving us everything this season. Brilliant challenges, incredible queens, the most amazing runways (@thatsMarmalade) and tonight’s ep made me bawl so brave of Kyran to share such a difficult and emotional story. This is when #DragRace is great @WorldOfWonder. pic.twitter.com/H2yXqKoHrs — Binge Designs (@BingeDesigns) October 24, 2024

La Voix replied: “To be that rock bottom but to build yourself up, you have every right to walk in that werk room and be like, ‘I’m bloody confident and I’m good and amazing’. You are.”

Kyran’s fans have praised them online for speaking so candidly about their experience and helping other victims of grooming and abuse.

“Kyran’s confessional might have been the hardest watch ever on Drag Race UK. She deserves the world and more after what she’s been through,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Thank you for sharing your story with us. So brave of you to open up. It’s horrific what happened to you but look at where you are now. You should be very proud of yourself.: Someone else wrote: “Tonight’s episode made me bawl. So brave to share such a difficult and emotional story. This is when Drag Race is great.”

Drag Race UK season six is streaming on BBC iPlayer now.

If you’ve been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access support for LGBTQ+ people via Galop, and support aimed at men, including queer men, at 1 in 6.

Rape Crisis England and Wales works towards the elimination of sexual violence. You can access more information on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

