The most recent episode of Drag Race UK saw the ten remaining queens compete for Hallowe’en number one in two respective ‘ghoul groups’ – but Chanel O’Conor has revealed how one co-star sneakily tried to swap groups.

Drag Race UK season six is well underway, and Zahirah Zapanta has just joined Saki Yew and Dita Garbo in the hall of eliminees after a ghastly girl group challenge.

Before she hit the house, though, the episode began as most Drag Race team challenges do; with the queens split into two separate groups.

RuPaul and Drag Race‘s production team has used many methods over the years to select groups, but for this episode, it was ‘every other queen step forward’ – with the five having stepped forward in one group, and the five left behind in another.

But speaking on her YouTube channel, the season’s villain (so far), Chanel O’Conor, has claimed that competitor La Voix saw the selection process coming, and switched last minute to try and be on the same group as two-time winner Kyran Thrax – but it backfired.

“It’s a new day in the Werk Room… it’s equal numbers, so we’re like, ‘What’s going to happen next?’, the buzzer goes off to see what [RuPaul] is talking about today,” Chanel said.

You may like to watch

“Before we’re in the line properly, La Voix actually changes places so she could be next to Kyran, which was the gag when every second person stepped forward, leaving a gap.

“So if La Voix had stayed where the f**k she was meant to stay, she would have been in [our girl group] Dracula’s Child – but she thought she was going to be smart and trick us all and play the game. [But La Voix], you just got played.”

As it was, Kyran, Chanel, Zahirah, Actavia and Marmalade all formed one girl group for the first ever Drag Race UK Hallowe’en Girl Group, and La Voix ending up running through the night in her sexy sheet with The Things – Lill, Kiki Snatch, Rileasa Slaves and Charra Tea.

Zahirah and Lill landed in the bottom two, with Rileasa winning the challenge, and Lill winning the lip sync, leaving Zahirah to sashay away.

Speaking to PinkNews, she revealed why she thought she would have actually won the challenge, and explained why that iconic ad-lib “just came out”.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK air on BBC iPlayer from 8pm every Thursday.



Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.