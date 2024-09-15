Fire Island star teases potential sequel for queer rom-com

Fire Island star Conrad Ricamora has teased a potential sequel for the queer rom-com and even shared his own idea for the plot.

In a recent interview, Ricamora revealed that he and his fellow cast members regularly discuss the possibility of a second film – which was lauded for its representation and celebration of queer culture.

Ricamora starred alongside Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang in Fire Island, with Booster and Yang playing two best friends embarking on their annual weeklong trip to the popular gay vacation spot.

Speaking to Out, Ricamora said: “We’re on a group thread all the time and spitballing, like, ‘Joel [Kim Booster], hurry, write something’. It was the best time hanging out with all those guys, and I hope to get to do it again.”

He also shared his own idea of a follow-up plot for the Pride and Prejudice-inspired film, which we can only assume he has also shared with Booster, explaining: “I think it would be funny for a Fire Island 2, for my character and [Booster’s] character not to be married but to have adopted kids.”

“I think it would be so unexpected. Then it becomes this–– not only a friend’s vacation movie, but it becomes this Cheaper By The Dozen wild family trying to keep your family together [story],” Ricamora added.

Ricamora previously said that there was a need for more narratives that show queer joy and not always delving into “deep, heavy topics”.

This is not the first time a potential sequel to Fire Island has been discussed, with Matt Rogers, who plays Luke in the film, previously revealing that there were “immediate” conversations about a sequel following its release in 2022.

Rogers told Gay Times that “there was some talk” about a sequel possibly taking place away from Fire Island and focusing on the wedding of Howie (Bowen Yang) and Charlie (James Scully).

“It would be a really interesting continuation. The truth is, you do pull away from the dock, watch them dance and you do wanna know what’s next. That is, I think, a compliment to the ensemble and the wonderful script. You do fall in love with the characters by the end. More than just the characters, their group dynamic was worth following,” Rogers said.

He added that the cast would “all be excited” to return to the story and characters of Fire Island but “only if everyone could be there” but also believes that it works “fine as a standalone movie”.

Clearly, many of the cast members feel similarly to Ricamora and Rogers so maybe we will be getting that sequel one day.