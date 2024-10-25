Kit Connor reveals the Heartstopper scene he can’t watch

Kit Connor has revealed the one scene in Heartstopper that he struggles to watch because he’s “not very good” in it.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, alongside Rachel Zegler, with whom he is currently starring in Broadway’s latest production of Romeo and Juliet, the actor highlighted the scene in the third season of Heartstopper he found “hard” to film – and watch.

The scene is in episode two, where Connor’s character Nick Nelson confides in his aunt Diane, played by Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell. He admits that he’s worried about boyfriend Charlie, who has been displaying signs of an eating disorder and is increasingly struggling with his mental health.

Nick and Diane are on a family beach holiday in the scene, which is a fan-favourite from volume four of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series which have inspired the teen drama.

It originally features Nick’s mum Sarah, played in the show by Olivia Coleman. But the actresses’ packed schedule meant she couldn’t star in season three, and the scene had to be rewritten.

Connor expressed surprise when the Teen Vogue interviewer told him the scene was circulating on social media. He doesn’t spend much time online.

Kit Connor and Hayley Atwell’s beach scene isn’t one of the young actor’s favourites. (Netflix)

“Hayley did really beautifully in that scene,” he said. “That was a hard scene to film because we had an hour to shoot it and it’s not short. I was really worried about it to be honest… but I’m glad people like it.”

He went on to say that he had struggled to watch the scene when season three dropped on Netflix earlier this month, admitting: “I tried to watch it and I was like, ‘I’m not very good in this’.”

Speaking to PinkNews ahead of season three’s release, Connor revealed the episode that was his “favourite” to shoot.

One scene Connor (L) does like is after his boyfriend, played by Joe Locke, is admitted to hospital. (Netflix/PinkNews)

“There were points where we were knackered and going through the motions. But it was a really lovely season to shoot – especially episode four, that was amazing,” he said. “It’s my favourite ever.”

Episode four takes place after Charlie has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment for anorexia and obsessive compulsive disorder. Nick has to continue daily life without him, and ends up breaking down in his friend Tao’s arms at a party.

