Season 4 of Heartstopper might be its last

Following the release of Heartstopper season 3, many fans are already looking forward to more episodes of the heartwarming show, especially as there are some questions that have been left unanswered.

While Netflix has not yet officially renewed Heartstopper for a fourth season, it’s looking like a sure thing – at least according to the show’s creator Alice Oseman – but be careful what you wish for, because season 4 might be the end of Heartstopper.

Heartstopper, which follows loved-up teens Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), and their group of queer friends, is adapted from graphic novels written by Oseman, with season 3 focusing specifically on Volumes 4 and 5 of the source material.

Volume 6 of the novels is not yet out but the writer has already confirmed that it would be the final instalment of the series, making it likely that season 4 will be the final instalment of the TV version.

Speaking to Netflix’ Tudum, Oseman said: “In terms of the show, obviously there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form.”

“I’m coming towards the end of the story now, which is a very bittersweet feeling. I love Heartstopper so much, so I am very sad that it’s going to end, but I’m ready to tell the end of that story… I feel like it’s in the best circumstances. I can’t wait to show everyone what happens,” Oseman continued.

You may like to watch

Despite this, Oseman urged fans to think of the characters growing up and going “out into the big wide world”.

“It’s really fun to imagine where all of these characters are going to end up. I’m excited to take them on that journey in Volume 6,” she said.

At the moment, there is no further update that Oseman could give on Heartstopper season 4 but they did flag that it might take some time for fans to see it on screen.

“As much as I – and everyone else – want the final instalment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything.”

They added that they are “very much at the beginning” of the writing process and would “let fans known as soon” as there is more to tell.

Storylines in season 3 have been gut-wrenching and appeared to be “darker, more mature” and “raunchier” than previous episodes to reflect the characters’ coming of age.

Viewers have had to contend with Charlie’s battle with an eating disorder, the impact of mental health issues on the sufferer’s loved ones, Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) exploring their gender and using non-binary pronouns, Imogen (Rhea Norwood) trying to figure out her sexuality, Isaac (Tobie Donovan) coming out as asexual, and both Charlie and Nick and Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) having sex for the first time.

As Volume 6 has not yet been written and with season 3 ending largely on a positive note, fans are eager to know what might be in store for the Truham-Higgs gang in the future.