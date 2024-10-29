Tyler, the Creator ticket prices revealed for his UK tour.

Tyler, the Creator recently announced details of a UK arena tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The rapper will headline a string of shows in 2025 as part of the Chromakopia Tour.

He will head to London’s O2 Arena, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham across May in support of his recently released seventh studio album.

Released on 28 October the LP features lead single “Noid” and features guest appearances from Childish Gambino, Doechii, GloRilla and Lil Wayne.

The tour is also scheduled to head across North America, Europe and Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Tyler, the Creator’s UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

You may like to watch

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Tyler, the Creator ticket prices?

These are the confirmed ticket prices for Tyler, the Creator’s show in London, which are expected to be similar across the UK tour dates:

Seated – £59.50 / £70.80 / £88.85 / £100.10 / £111.10 / £122.10 / £133.10 / £144.10 / £171.10

Floor standing – £122.10

Gold circle standing – £144.10

What’s the seating plan?

This is the seating plan for Tyler, the Creator’s UK tour dates. This should give fans an idea of what ticket type you’ll want when they’re released this week.

Tyler, the Creator UK tour seating plan. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am GMT on 1 November via ticketmaster.co.uk.

For presale details you can check out our article on PinkNews.

The rapper will headline arenas across Europe next spring, stopping off at the following venues: