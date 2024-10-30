Rapper Tyler, the Creator, has further touched on his sexuality in new lyrics from freshly released album Chromakopia – here’s how and when.

Though Tyler, the Creator has never explicitly publicly clarified his sexuality, he’s made plenty of references to not being entirely straight in the past.

For example, in 2018, he called his sexuality a “grey area”, adding that “even though I’m considered loud and out there, I’m private, which is a weird dichotomy” (via Fantastic Man) while discussing the Flower Boy lyric “I been kissing white boys since 2004”.

Since then, he’s dropped further songs hinting at relationships with men, like 2023’s “Sorry Not Sorry“, which contains the lyrics: “Sorry to the guys I had to hide/ Sorry to the girls I had to lie to.”

Tyler, the Creator. (Getty)

And with Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator, has opened the box even further, with several tracks referencing queerness in many of its aspects.

“Balloon”, which features bi rapper Doechii, hears Tyler say: ““Everything real here, no lace front, okay / I doze during December, I slay / I don’t even like girls, bitch, I’m way up too high” and Doechii adds: “I’m a bi bitch, but I need that pussy now / If he is gay, then I am gay, and we are nouns (We are nouns)”.

You may like to watch

The third song on the album, “Noid” – short for ‘paranoid’ – charts Tyler’s difficulty with trusting people, whatever their gender. The rapper sings, “Her, him, they, them, or anybody, I don’t trust ’em at — at all.” It’s hard out here.

And Chromakopia‘s lyrics are not limited to just Tyler, the Creator’s sexuality; “Darling, I” is a reference to open relationships (ethical non-monogamy), with a bar that goes: “Love ’em all for different reasons at the same damn time / See monogamy, that shit is not for me.”

The rapper also recently unveiled prices for his 2025 UK tour – with extra dates added for the American leg at the end of 2024.

Chromakopia is available to stream now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.