Chappell Roan has just earned arguably the most impressive accolade in the world – being named one of Beyoncé’s favourite singers in her current rotation.

Between dropping one of the biggest country albums of 2024 with Cowboy Carter, making chart history, and dropping her hair-care line, Mother has been busy this year. Yet, Beyoncé has found time to keep up with the charts, with none other than the “Pink Pony Club” hitmaker appearing on her hit list of favourite singers right now.

In an interview with GQ, the musician – who was notably absent from the list of Country Music Awards 2024 nominations, despite her success in the genre – was asked about her current inspirations in music and film.

“I love and respect all of the female singer-songwriters who are out right now,” Beyoncé told the outlet. She began listing off a few of her favourites, including: “Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp.”

She added: “I love Doechii and GloRilla, and I just heard That Mexican OT, he’s from Houston…. He goes hard! I really like ‘Please Please Please’ by Sabrina Carpenter, and I think that Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan are talented and interesting.

“I’m obsessed with my backseat baby,” she continued of Miley Cyrus, harking back to their Cowboy Carter track “II Most Wanted” which hears them sing the lyrics, “I’ll be your backseat baby.” She added: “I’m a Smiler,” which is Cyrus’ fandom name.

You may like to watch

Before earning a shout-out from Queen Bey, Roan finally got some well-deserved recognition after years of work in the music industry and has seen a meteoric rise to fame.

The “Naked In Manhattan” star dubbed herself “your favourite artist’s favourite artist” (a take on drag performer Sasha Colby’s quote, “I’m your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen”). With Roan’s infectious synth-pop sound and drag queen-inspired performance, it’s easy to see why.

Carpenter covered Roan’s hit, “Good Luck, Babe!”, while Ariana Grande, Elton John, and even Lady Gaga have shouted out the singer.