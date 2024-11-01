Canada has always seemed like such a calm, stable and sensible place compared to its neighbour to the south the USA – but the Canada’s Drag Race season 5 trailer is making us rethink that opinion.

WOWPresentsPlus dropped the trailer on YouTube on Friday (1 November), and it’s jam-packed with Drama, with a capital D. Although it’s not available to view outside of Canada, we were able to get a sneak peek at it.

It’s a wild ride, not least because of its pretty unconventional insects/honey/bees theme, but making approximately 39,801 trailers for 459,093,821 different series of Drag Race over the last several years, it’s possible that the well of ideas is running dry.

They are “Fly girls” but also… flies… like… flies to honey??? OK. (WOWPresentsPlus)

The bee theme continues with the eleven queens rocking a variety of insect-inspired looks. Perhaps they’re trying to raise awareness about the dangers of pesticides to pollinators? If so, its a worthy mission.

Category is… beekeeping (WOWPresentsPlus)

After the honey-drenched intro, we’re treated to some glimpses of the season five action, including – of course – contestants walking into the werk room for the first time and saying things like “buckle up b**ches” and “I’m just like a fashion illustration come to life” and “prepare to be obsessed.”

We’re then treated to some clips of the various challenges, including one where one of the contestants, Sanjina DaBish Queen, has a pillow fight with a member of the pit crew. Can we go next?

Hit me next, Mr Pit Crew man (WOWPresentsPlus)

The trailer then goes on to list the guest stars and judges, and we are seated. Shea Coulee, TS Madison, Simone Denny, Lu Kala, Suki Doll, Hollywood Jade and Lauren Chan all make an appearance, along with musician Peaches, gay country star Orville Peck and Canadian comedian Steph Tolev.

Category is… guest judges (WOWPresentsPlus)

There’s also a major twist afoot: “Usually the judges determine the bottom three, but tonight – YOU WILL,” Brooke Lynn Hytes tells the assembled queens. What a recipe for wig-snatching conflict that is.

But its the teaser footage of werk room arguments that we’re really here for, and the trailer definitely delivers.

“There’s only one Plane Jane, and that’s not you girl,” says Sanjina DaBish (clapback) Queen. In another clip, a queen dressed as an alien warns: “Don’t interrupt me,” and in a third, someone actually walks off stage saying: “I’m done,” as the judges debate whether she’s just quit the show. D-R-A-M-A.

Canada’s Drag Race season 5 airs on WOWPresentsPlus (excluding Canada) and on Crave in Canada, from Thursday November 21. You can watch the trailer here if you live in Canada, or are good at using VPNs.