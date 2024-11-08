Sunset Blvd. star Nicole Scherzinger has been slammed after she seemingly endorsed a Trump-themed hat owned by under-fire actor Russell Brand.

Since Donald J. Trump called his election victory over democratic hopeful Kamala Harris in this year’s US presidential election, various celebrities and citizens have been making their feelings (and fears) known for four more years of the Republican firebrand in the White House.

Joining the fray in a way that fans aren’t thrilled about, though, is Nicole Scherzinger – who chose to seemingly ‘come out’ as a Trump fan under a post from accused abuser, Russell Brand.

On Thursday (7 Nov), Scherzinger responded to a photo Brand posted on Instagram celebrating Trump’s return to the White House by holding up a ‘MAGA’-style hat with the words, “Make Jesus First Again”.

The former lead vocalist of girl group The Pussycat Dolls wrote: “Where can I get this hat!?” under the picture.

Though her comment on the Instagram post has now been deleted, it lives on in the form of various screenshots posted to X.

Nicole Scherzinger is under fire after commenting under Russell Brand's post celebrating Trump's victory. pic.twitter.com/wtUKR1GfB4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2024

The similarities of Brand’s hat to Trump’s infamous ‘MAGA’ caps – which stands for Make America Great Again – have led many to believe that Scherzinger has ‘come out’ as a Trump supporter, though she has not commented publicly on the matter apart from her single, now-deleted comment.

“The flop to conservative pipe line needs to be studied,” said one critic.

“Nicole Scherzinger was enjoying a gorgeous gorgeous comeback/people started to take her seriously for the first time in her entire career. She tossed it to comment on a Russell Brand post??” another asked.

“Nicole Scherzinger nuking her public image at its most ascendant in years for a comment on a Russell f***ing Brand Instagram post is wild,” a third person wrote.

Brand was the subject of a 2013 Channel 4 Dispatches episode in which four women accused him of being a rapist and a sexual and emotional abuser. Scherzinger has recently begun a well-received run on Broadway’s Sunset Blvd.

According to the Independent, “British prosecutors said earlier this month they have been given a file of evidence from police about alleged sexual offences by Brand and are considering whether to charge him.”

Scherzinger’s comment has led many fans to dig deeper into Scherzinger’s political and social views, with a 2016 interview with the Guardian resurfacing in which she said that she and her family were “really hardcore against abortion.”

