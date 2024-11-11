Fast & Furious star Luke Evans has spoken candidly about his relationship with his boyfriend: entrepreneur and construction project manager, Fran Tomas.

Speaking to People, the out gay actor and Hollywood heartthrob revealed that he considers his boyfriend Tomas, who he has been with for three years, to be his “best friend”.

“We’re a great team in life. He’s my best friend. He’s the calm, deep waters, and I am the rushing, bubbly water. And between the two of us, we can solve anything,” Evans shared with the publication.

He explained that the pair work well “together as a team”, particularly on their clothing and lifestyle brand BDXY, which sells men’s underwear, swimwear and wardrobe essentials.

“Having a business together just is an extension of our life together. We work really well together. He blows my mind. He’s so impressive in everything he does, in the business — and in life,” Evans added

Earlier this year, the star – who has recently appeared in several queer films, including Good Grief with Dan Levy and Our Son with Billy Porter – explained that it’s his relationship with Fran Tomas that keeps him “grounded”.

You may like to watch

Luke Evans has opened up about his partner. (Getty)

“I think what’s kept me [grounded]… is my friends and family. They’re very important to me. And my partner, he keeps me grounded and keeps me calm in this strange world that I live in,” he shared with Out Magazine.

“He’s a great human being. He’s kind, calm. He’s happy. He’s positive. He’s a hard worker. He literally makes me a better person. And he has to put up with my s**t, which I can’t imagine what that would be like.”

Luke Evans has just released his memoir, Boy From the Valleys: My unexpected journey, in which he details his life growing up as a gay Jehovah’s Witness in Wales.

He explains in the book that he experienced severe bullying at school, both because of his religion at the time, and because of what his peers assumed his sexuality was.

“I was bullied for being gay before I even understood what it meant,” he wrote in the memoir.

“The worst nickname was Jovey bender because it combined two aspects of my identity that could never be reconciled – homosexuality is not accepted in the religion.

“It’s a terribly dark place to be as a child, knowing you’re somehow ‘wrong’, but with no idea why that is or how you can fix it,” he continued.

“I hated school. Children can be horribly intolerant, evil little b**tards some of them. Anything slightly different about you and you’re a target – and I was different in almost every way possible.”

Boy From the Valleys: My unexpected journey is available to buy now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.