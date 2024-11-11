Olivia Rodrigo announces BST Hyde Park show for 2025

Olivia Rodrigo has been announced as the latest headliner for BST Hyde Park – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform her biggest ever UK headline show at the festival on 27 June.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am GMT on 15 November via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that she’ll be joined by special guests The Last Dinner Party and Girl In Red at the show, with more to be announced.

The show follows up her Guts World Tour, which included four nights at London’s O2 Arena as well as shows in Birmingham, Dublin and Glasgow.

She’ll also play two nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live next summer, after the original shows were postponed.

Fans can expect to hear material from her albums, Sour and Guts during the show including “Good 4 u”, “bad idea right?”, “drivers licence” and “deja vu” to name a few.

As well as BST Hyde Park, the singer has also been confirmed to be headlining NOS Alive in Portugal next summer.

While she’s also one of the favourites for the 2025 edition of Glastonbury Festival. She previously performed in 2022 and was joined on stage by Lily Allen for a duet of Allen’s track “F**k You”.

Ahead of Olivia Rodrigo tickets going on sale for her BST Hyde Park show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Olivia Rodrigo tickets for her BST Hyde Park show?

They go on general sale from 9am GMT on 15 November via Ticketmaster.

An American Express Cardmembers presale is now taking place. This is available from axs.com and you’ll need to use your Amex card during checkout.

A BST Hyde Park presale takes place from 9am GMT on 13 November. This is available to those signed up to the mailing list and you can do this at www.bst-hydepark.com. You’ll be emailed a unique presale link ahead of the sale.

What are the ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that they’re priced at the following:

General Admission – £112.65

Primary Entry – £112.65-£133.75

Gold Circle – £176.75

Gold VIP HydeAway – £209.75

Diamond VIP Experience – £209.75

VIP Terrace – £209.75

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £400.75

Ultimate VIP Terrace – £400.75

What’s the 2025 lineup?