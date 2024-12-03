NOS Alive announces second headliner for 2025 lineup.

NOS Alive has confirmed its second headliner for the 2025 edition of the festival.

The Libson-based festival returns to Passeio Maritimo de Alges on 10-12 July with some of the biggest names in music.

NOS Alive tickets including weekend and day passes are now available to buy from See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

After previously announcing Olivia Rodrigo as the first headliner for 10 July, the festival has now revealed the second.

Kings of Leon will top the bill on 12 July, playing alongside the likes of Amyl and The Sniffers, CMAT and Future Islands.

Other newly confirmed names performing across the weekend include girl in red, Glass Animals, Mark Ambor and The Teskey Brothers.

You may like to watch

They join Noah Kahan, Benson Boone, Artemas, St. Vincent and The Backseat Lovers on the 2025 lineup.

While the headliner for the 11 July is yet to be announced, but fans can keep an eye out on the festival’s social channels for updates.

In July 2024, NOS Alive welcomed 165,000 people to Passeio Marítimo de Algés over the three days of the festival, witnessing 120 performances across the festival’s seven stage.

The headliners included Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam and Arcade Fire, with The Smashing Pumpkins, Sum 41, Ashnikko, Arlo Parks and more on the lineup.

You can find out everything you need to know about NOS Alive 2025 below, including tickets and lineup details.

How do I get tickets?

They’re now available to buy from See Tickets.

Tickets for the festival are priced at the following:

Three-day pass: €213.69 / £189.49

Two-day pass: €180.40 / £159.96

One-day pass: €90.20 / £79.99

What’s the NOS Alive 2025 lineup?

The festival has confirmed two headliners so far, with the third to be announced soon alongside plenty of other artists: