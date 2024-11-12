Annie Lennox announces headline London show for 2025

Annie Lennox has announced a headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform at the iconic venue in aid of a women’s rights organisation alongside special guests on 6 March.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 15 November via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Entitled SISTERS: Annie Lennox And Friends, the one-off concert will support The Circle, raising funds to help women and girls facing violence and injustice worldwide.

It’ll come two days before International Women’s Day 2025 (8 March) and during Women’s History Month.

You may like to watch

Lennox, founder of The Circle said: “I am delighted to be headlining ‘SISTERS: Annie Lennox And Friends’ at the Royal Albert Hall during Women’s History Month next year. The money raised will go to The Circle NGO, a global feminist organisation that I founded back in 2008.”

The show will also mark Lennox’s first UK show since 2019, which saw her perform at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow as part of An Evening of Music and Conversation.

She’s best known for her work with Eurythmics, with hits like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and “Here Comes the Rain Again”. While her solo hits include “Walking on Broken Glass” and “No More ‘I Love You’s'”.

The singer added: “The Circle is committed to standing in solidarity and action with women facing violence and injustice across the world. The need has never been greater or more urgent. Millions of women and girls globally are facing increased oppression, while shockingly, one in three will face violence in their lifetime.

“I am proud to be part of an event that will make a vital difference to women worldwide who are striving for safety, gender equality and justice. It’s going to be an inspirational occasion.”

Below you can find out how to get Annie Lennox tickets for her Royal Albert Hall show.

How do I get Annie Lennox tickets for her London show?

They go on general sale at 10am on 15 November via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place from 10am on 14 November. This is available to The Circle and Royal Albert Hall members. You can find out more at royalalberthall.com and